BERGER, Robert W.

BERGER - Robert W. Of West Seneca, NY. December 8, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rae M. (nee Kinton) and Shirley Burgess Berger; dearest father of Daniel (Gail) Berger; loving grandfather of the late Molly Berger; brother of Phyllis (Brownie) Michalczak, Martin (Joanne) Berger, and the late Kenneth (Sherrie) Berger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John XXIII Parish at 10 AM, friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to Liam's Lighthouse Foundation, 5818 Charlois Ct., Colorado Springs, CO 80922-2226. Mr. Berger was a 75 year veteran of the Boy Scouts and a life member of Winchester Fire Company. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com