BANKS, Idell

BANKS - Idell December 6, 2018; wife of Jessie Banks; loving mother of Jessie G. (Alfreda) Banks; grandmother of three; great-grandmother of six; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of eight; predeceased by 17. Wake 11 AM Thursday, funeral 12 Noon at Church of God Tabernacle, 526 High St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.