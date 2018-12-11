BABIAK, Benjamin C.

BABIAK - Benjamin C. Of Cheektowaga, NY, unexpectedly December 6, 2018, dearest father of Russell and Daniel Babiak; loving son of Dennis C. and Linda S. (Suchy) Babiak; brother of Denise A. Babiak; also survived by grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. The family will be present Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 4-8 PM for a Memorial Gathering at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft) Buffalo, NY, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC. (824-6435). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com