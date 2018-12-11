Armed robber strikes Niagara Falls gas station

A man with a gun robbed the Sunoco gas station at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road early Tuesday morning, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

An employee told police the robber approached her at about 2:10 a.m. while she was in a back room, pointed the gun at her and demanded money.

They walked back toward the front counter and the robber put a white pillow case on the counter, according to the report. The robber took cash from the register and left the store.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 5-foot-6 with a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, black gloves, a black beanie and a black bandanna over his face, according to the report.

The victim told police she was not sure whether the robber left in a vehicle.