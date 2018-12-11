Another Voice: The answer to celebrities’ offensive tweets is education

By Jacob Filby

The growing trend of comedians, actors and anyone in the entertainment industry having decade-old homophobic or racist tweets exposed to disparage them highlights the need for a national dialogue on how critical language is. However, punishing these people for this offensive language is a losing battle that only serves to fuel an agenda based on whoever is attacking the person.

Social norms have not radically changed in the past 10 years, but negative terminology that society turned a blind eye to has changed due to minorities in the country continuing to gain rights. Regarding the LGBT+ community in particular, gay marriage was not legalized until 2015 and so gay people were still in a lower class of society. This in turn is related to what words are not acceptable to use now, nor were they acceptable to use a decade ago.

Homophobic slurs, and certain words specifically, are used to refer to gay people. Trying to spin words as not being rooted in homophobia is rewriting the origin of the word and is akin to arguing that racist terms aren’t racist, solely because of the person (usually Caucasian) deciding it isn’t so. This is a chief example of privilege, white and straight, being exercised where the people in power decide to allow themselves to say whatever that want and pass it off as inoffensive because they, as either straight, white, or male, decide that they are not offended and so anyone affected by their words cannot be offended either.

At the same time, punishing celebrities for these aggressions serves no purpose other than drawing attention away from the crux of the issue. It is not permissible, now or in 2009 or 2010, to use derogatory words for the LGBT+ community. Punishing people, notably Kevin Hart being given an ultimatum to apologize or lose his hosting duties at the Oscars or James Gunn being fired from Marvel, are both prime examples of cherry-picking topics to be heated about.

Anyone with offensive tweets that surface (2018 Heisman Award winner Kyler Murray, age 21, needed to apologize for homophobic tweets he made at age 15) should be educated that what they said was wrong and that it is not tolerable to say, because that is true. However, punishing them is the wrong move when the national dialogue should be shifted toward educating them, and everyone else as a whole.

Moving forward, rather than face intense backlash and a financial loss for offensive tweets, the method of dealing with celebrities or anyone subjected to appraisal is to instead explain why what they said is not acceptable and move onward in the hopes that our society as a whole can move away from disparaging groups with their language.

Jacob Filby is an earth science instructor and yearbook moderator at Canisius High School.