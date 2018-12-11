Alliance Homes completes townhomes; move-in ready

Alliance Homes, known for building high quality, single family residences, recently completed four new townhouses in Hamburg’s Berkley Square community.

Located on Tisbury Lane just off Bayview Road and close to the intersection of South Park Avenue and Route 20 (Southwestern Blvd.), the four townhomes are ready for occupancy.

The two interior units and two end units have distinct floorplans. Either design would be ideal for a small family or empty nesters looking to downsize. There is an association that takes care of maintenance, landscaping, plowing, garbage removal, etc., too.

End units are “The Claremont” design. Total square feet for each unit is 1,737, and includes a lower level finished basement. A single-level living space layout features two bedrooms and two full baths, including a master suite for the master bedroom. Owners can enter through the two-car garage into a spacious mudroom/laundry area with built-in cubbies for coats and boots, while guests can enter a sheltered front porch.

The mudroom area leads to a full kitchen done with beautiful dark Aristocraft cabinets, gray subway tile backsplash and granite countertops. The snack bar peninsula features an overhang for seating. A built-in stainless dishwasher and microwave are included, leaving the choice of stove and refrigerator up to the owner. The stove bay is prepared for gas.

Flooring throughout the kitchen and living area is luxury vinyl that is both durable and great looking.

The main living space features a cozy gas fireplace with tile surround. A sliding glass door leads to the rear yard. The area behind the townhomes is all wooded.

The large master bedroom features an adjacent master bath with a subway tile walk-in shower with glass doors and a shower seat. Alliance’s signature built-in niche provides a handy space for toiletries. The double sink vanity is also done with granite. Flooring is luxury vinyl.

The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet off the master bath.

The second bedroom is located on the other side of the living space and adjacent to another full bath that features a tub/shower arrangement.

Bedroom areas in all townhomes are carpeted.

A finished basement adds to the living space with vinyl plank flooring and a daylight window to let in natural light. It could be used as a family or craft room.

The interior units are “The Madison” floorplan, and feature two floors of living space totaling 1,560 square feet. Each unit has a one-car garage with an owner entrance into a foyer area with a mudroom/laundry and half bath.

The feel of the interior units is entirely different than the end units. The kitchen island is angled toward the living area. These units also feature a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors to the back yard.

There are a total of two and a half baths, as well as a loft area that looks down on the main living area. The master bedroom is located on the main floor with a master bath. Upstairs is the secondary bedroom with another full bath with a tub/shower arrangement. Also located on the second level is a loft area with built-in shelving and two linen closets. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.

The townhomes feature 30 year architectural shingles, maintenance free clapboard siding, decorative wide trim at the front door, front yard landscaping and concrete sidewalks.

The garage door features premium insulation and there is a garage door opener with a keypad. The townhomes are located in quiet a cul-de-sac, eliminating any through traffic.

Frontier Central High School is minutes away and there is easy access to Route 5 heading to downtown Buffalo via Bayview Road. The NYS-Thruway can be accessed via Blasdell or Hamburg entrance/exits.

The villages of Hamburg, Blasdell and Orchard Park are short rides away. Townhome prices begin at $244,900. Contact Alliance Homes to set up a tour during business hours or by appointment by calling 646-6555.