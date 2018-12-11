3 can't-miss shows: Stay Gold, Wooden Cities, the Eaves

Stay Gold, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.), free.

The Burchfield Penney's Stay Gold event returns for another go around as part of the gallery's ongoing Second Friday series.

Entering its third year, the community art party, a rather juiced-up version of its monthly event, continues to present an across-the-board look of the current state and players of the local art and musical landscape.

"The idea behind Stay Gold was to provide a space to showcase the extremely diverse and eclectic tapestry of the Buffalo Art Scene," said assistant production manager John Smigielski. "By blending a mix of early-stage and established artists, many of who are creating site-specific work for this event, we hope to engage the community and expand the definition of what is typically seen in a gallery setting."

In addition to a collection of installations from the likes of artists Carlie Todoro-Ruckus, Brian Milbrand and others scattered throughout the gallery, an eclectic batch of local talent will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening. Performers include DIY MC Hop Hop, looping soul singer Curtis Lovell, guitarist Andrew Kothen (dreambeaches, the Shallows) and entrancing electro trio Space Cubs. A dance party will follow.

"My goal in curating the music for Stay Gold was to showcase a diverse cross section of the local scene" Smigielski said. "Each of these artists are truly unique and represent the incredibly talented music scene in Buffalo. My hope is that bringing these artists together will highlight how vibrant the musical community is, while simultaneously exposing listeners to bands they may never have gone to see."

As with all installments of the Burchfield's Second Fridays, entry to Stay Gold is free.

Wooden Cities, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center (341 Delaware Ave.), $8-$12.

Contemporary music ensemble Wooden Cities will be digging up some truly old-school holiday spirit.

Led by director Brendan Fitzgerald, the group's leader since its 2011 inception, the musical collective will present the latest installment (four years and counting) of its classic short film scoring at Babeville's multi-use gallery space.

Whether a well-tuned composition of a faithful rendition or an improvised left turn subverting the original's nostalgic charm, Wooden Cities' holiday extravaganza will surely give new life to the collection of selected shorts.

This year's crop of movies will include "A Christmas Carol" (1910), "The Night Before Christmas" (1905), "A Trap for Santa" (1909) and "Santa Claus" (1925). For a full lineup, visit the event page here.

The Eaves, 9 p.m. Dec. 15, the Leopard Lounge at the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.), $10.

A few years ago, rock revivalists Sixties Future exploded on to the scene, delivering a muscular form of hard-driving bar rock that recalled the likes of the National, Silver Jews, the Hold Steady and Bruce Springsteen.

After nearly two years of delivering energy-filled performances, the act dismantled, only to quietly regroup last year, this time with an extra guitarist in tow, and returned to local stages as the Eaves.

The Eaves will be taking over the Leopard Lounge, Town Ballroom's intimate club space, to celebrate the release of its long-awaited debut record "Learning to Live in the Dark."

On hand for support will be the suddenly quite-active Roger Bryan & the Orphans. The crunchy roots rockers will soon have some new material of its own. "Keep You in Mind," the first proper full-length record of the long running group since sharing the excellent "37" back in 2011, will be released sometime in the spring.

Rounding out the bill will be a solo set from Brent Martone, the front man of the pop-punk outfit Head North.