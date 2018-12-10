ZECKHAUSER, Amy M.

ZECKHAUSER - Amy M. Of Buffalo, NY, passed on December 8, 2018, beloved wife of the late J. Milton "Zeke" Zeckhauser; devoted mother of Margery (Frans De Waal) Zeckhauser, Judith, and James (D. Rebecca Mitchell) Zeckhauser; loving grandmother of Daniel (Natalie Blaser) Zeckhauser; sister of the late Hermine (Hess) Lintz. Funeral service will be held at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Tuesday at 1 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank of WNY or Grassroots Gardens of Buffalo. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com