West Seneca West basketball players plan to speak out in Juston Johnson eligibility case

While the West Seneca West boys basketball community has made its stance regarding Juston Johnson’s eligibility known on social media, players on the team will further explain their desire to let the star senior guard play at a news conference Tuesday.

Players and their parents plan to appear with Johnson and his family at 11 a.m. at the West Seneca Town Library, 1300 Union Road.

According to a press release from Johnson’s father, Demeris, players are upset with West Seneca School District's stance during a hearing last week that contributed to a temporary injunction being denied. If the injunction had been granted, Johnson would be able to play for now. He missed season-opening games Friday and Saturday and will miss Tuesday's game at Williamsville North.

At issue, according to Johnson family attorney Ryan Carney, is the district’s contention that allowing Johnson to play while his eligibility case is being resolved would cause serious injury to the members of the program. The team could potentially face forfeiture of games in which Johnson plays should he ultimately be ruled ineligible.

Carney said the players plan to sign a letter in which they say they understand and accept any potential consequences of letting Johnson play. The players’ letter is expected to be presented during the stay hearing Wednesday in State Supreme Court.

If the stay is granted, the 2018 All-Western New York first-team selection would be allowed to play while the appeal continues through the process.

"I think he's a great kid and we wouldn't have filed the appeal if we didn't want him to play," West Seneca Schools Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said.

Johnson’s eligibility is at issue because Section VI ruled that he has used his six years of basketball eligibility. That decision was upheld by a three-person appeals panel of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the state Department of Education.

However, the Johnson family is fighting the decision, citing a broken arm that Juston suffered days before the start of what would have been his eighth-grade school year as medically sufficient reason to be granted one more year of eligibility. Johnson was home-schooled that year and did not take part in school activities. He then repeated eighth grade when he returned to West Seneca West rather than advancing to ninth grade.

The Johnsons said the school year that he was home-schooled should not be included in the six years because the injury would have prevented Juston from passing the fitness test that all seventh- and eighth-graders are required to pass in order to be allowed to play junior varsity and varsity sports with more physically mature high school athletes. Section VI has cited a conversation between its executive director, Timm Slade, and Johnson's father in which Slade said Demeris Johnson told him that Juston was repeating eighth grade to get bigger and stronger for sports. Demeris Johnson denies that conversation took place.

Johnson supporters started an online petition at change.org last weekend with more than 2,700 people signing the petition as of late Monday afternoon.