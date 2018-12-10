Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Dec. 10)
We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Emma Faso, Clarence, hockey — Captain of combined CASH team tallied a goal and three assists in 6-1 win over HEWS to move into fourth place on WNYGVIHF points list.
- Lois Garlow, Mount St. Mary, basketball — Scored 22 points to lead Thunder in win at St. John’s Prep in New York City. Had 12 points and eight assists in defeat of Olmsted at Pastor-Cooper Showcase.
- Alyssa Johnson, Clarence, bowling — Averaged 222 pins with a high game of 278 in two ECIC wins for the Red Devils.
- Ella Wanzer, Amherst, basketball — Sophomore netted nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter of Tigers’ notable early season win over O’Hara at Pastor-Cooper Showcase.
- Jessica Zittel, Eden, basketball — Freshman took home MVP of the West Seneca West Tournament after averaging 19.5 points and five steals in two blowout victories.
