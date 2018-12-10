Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Dec. 10)
We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Chris Cacciatore, Niagara-Wheatfield, hockey — Had two goals and an assist in Falcons’ two wins at Fabulous 21 Tournament in Mount Vernon.
- Cory Day, Iroquois, wrestling — Defending Section VI champion at 145 pounds became third Chief with 200 career victories and placed first in 160-pound division to help Iroquois win 44th Portville Invitational.
- Cal Shifflet, Williamsville East, basketball — Averaged 19.5 points, 17.5 rebounds and six blocks in two wins for the Flames. Has posted a double-double in every game this season and had a triple-double against Iroquois.
- Nolan Thomas, St. Francis, wrestling — Went 5-0 with four pins at Clarence’s Jon Vesper Memorial Duals, earning Most Outstanding Wrestler award and improving to 12-0 this season at 220 pounds.
- Nathan Wereski, Orchard Park, basketball — Opened season with 29 points and 10 rebounds in win over Timon and averaged 18 points to earn MVP honor at Holland Southtowns Tournament.
