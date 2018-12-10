Share this article

Vehicle damaged by gunfire on Walden Avenue

A woman called Buffalo police Sunday afternoon after she found three bullet holes in her rental car.

The victim told police the vehicle was damaged sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 12:50 p.m. Sunday on Walden Avenue, between Loepere Street and Sweet Avenue, according to a police report.

All of the damage was done to the driver's side of the car, according to the report.

