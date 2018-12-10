UB keeps winning and keeps moving up in both major basketball polls

Keep winning.

That's the secret to getting the attention of those who vote in the two most important men's college basketball polls.

After winning twice last week, the University at Buffalo climbed three places to 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and moved up three spots to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll. The poll results were announced on Monday.

The AP ranking is the highest yet for UB (9-0) and follows victories over Division II Le Moyne, 89-55, and St. Bonaventure, 80-62. UB started at No. 25 in the Week 2 AP Poll and has climbed steadily every since to 22, 21, 17 and 14.

The Bulls, one of nine undefeated Division I teams left in the nation, have just one game, a home game against Southern Illinois on Saturday afternoon, before the next rankings are announced next Monday.

UB already owns a 62-53 win on the road over Southern Illinois. Even if the Bulls repeat that triumph there's no guarantee they will hold their place in the rankings.

Virginia and Nevada, two undefeated teams, won their games last week and dropped in the AP media poll, and Nevada slipped one spot in the USA Today poll.

Kansas moved to first in both the AP poll and the USA Today Coaches' Poll replacing Gonzaga, which was upset on Sunday by Tennessee on Sunday. The Zags fell to fourth in the AP and sixth in the USA Today. Duke is second in both polls

In addition to Kansas and Buffalo, the other undefeated teams are Michigan, Nevada, Virginia, Texas Tech, Houston, Furman, and St. John's.

Michigan, coached by former Erie Community College and Canisius College coach John Beilein, is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA's daily NET rankings, a computerized rating..

"Nobody should be rating anything until probably January, seriously," Beilein told the Detroit News last month when the NET debuted. "You got big data, you got little data. It's like a guy hits a home run the first time up to bat. Man, he's going to get 65 this year."

UB received top 25 votes from all but one media member who voted in the AP poll. The Bulls were ranked as high as No. 5 (Graham Couch of the Lansing (Mich.) State Journal) and as low as 24th by Brian Holland of WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge, La.

Most of the votes for UB were in the teens. Dick Vitale of ESPN had the Bulls at No. 14 on his ballot. John Feinstein of the Washington Post had them at No. 10 on his.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star was the lone media member who did not list the Bulls among his top 15.

Besides Kansas, Duke (4), Tennessee (1) and Gonzaga (1), Michigan (1) and Virginia (1) received first-place votes in the AP Poll.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Kansas received 26 first-place votes. Michigan had three each and Duke, Gonzaga and Virginia one each from the panel of 32.

The teams UB passed in the AP poll were Wisconsin and Kentucky, which fell out of the top 25 this week. In the USA Today poll, UB passed Wisconsin and Kansas State.

Among the teams ranked below UB are defending national champion Villanova, Syracuse and Arizona State, coached by Bobby Hurley the Bulls' previous coach before Nate Oats.

UB stayed at No. 13 in the NET Rankings of the NCAA. Syracuse was at No. 32 on Monday. Niagara dropped to 248 despite wins over Pittsburgh and New Hampshire last week, St. Bonaventure stayed at No. 253 despite its loss to UB and Canisius fell from 300 to 304 even with a win over Robert Morris in its only game.