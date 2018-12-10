Towns leads Niagara over New Hampshire

James Towns scored a season-high 23 points, including the game-winning basket for Niagara, in a 71-67 win over New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon before 832 at the Gallagher Center.

Towns’ layup and free throw with 5 seconds left was the ninth lead change in the contest. The play put Niagara (4-4) in front, 69-68. Two free throws by Keleaf Tate closed out the scoring for the Purple Eagles. The junior guard from Detroit had 19 points in a loss at Loyola of Chicago earlier in the season. His career best was 20 points against Iona last season. He’s averaging 13.0 points this season.

Niagara had led by 10 points (60-50) with six minutes left but was outscored 17-6 until the visiting Wildcats took the lead, 67-66, with 41 seconds to go.

New Hampshire led 20-11 in the early going but Niagara led, 32-29, at the half.

Towns also had six assists and six rebounds. Marvin Prochet had 15 points and four rebounds in his first game since Nov. 23 against Grambling State.

Chris Barton grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to lead the team.

The Purple Eagles will be back at the Gallagher Center to take on Cornell at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Bona falls at Penn State

Penn State took the lead for good with an 8-0 run to close the third quarter and went on to an 80-65 nonconference women’s basketball victory over St. Bonaventure at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Danielle Migliore led the Bonnies with 15 points while Dajah Logan chipped in with 13, Deja Francis

had 12 and Mckenna Maycock posted 10.

Migliore made 4 of 7 3-point attempts and is 9 for 14 in the last three games from beyond the arc.

Bona led 14-11 after the first quarter but Penn State took its first lead of the game in the second and was on top, 34-32, at the half.

Teniya Page, a Preseason All-Big Ten selection and the ninth-leading scorer in Penn State history, had 23 points for the Lady Lions.

St. Bonaventure shot 40 percent from the floor (22 of 55) while Penn State finished at 38.6 (27 for 70). Sixteen offensive rebounds helped the Nittany Lions to 16 second-chance points.

Next, the Bonnies will host Kent State on Dec. 17.