This Week in Buffalo: Holiday Pops at Kleinhans, Onesies at Canalside

One sign Buffalo is in festive spirits is the quick ticket sales for Hotel Henry's Jazzy Christmas - featuring the Ladies First Jazz Big Band and the Buffalo Dolls - which has sold out in advance.

After a busy weekend, the pace unexpectedly slows down this week, but there's still ample opportunity to go dashing through the snow to a Buffalo event.

1. John Morris Russell's Holiday Pops, 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 13 and 14, with night performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, then 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 at Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle). Tickets are $40-$60 here for the two coffee concerts, and $36-$87 for the Saturday and Sunday shows.

You could almost feel the warmth at JoAnn's Classical Christmas, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra holiday production last Friday and Saturday. Plenty of smiling attendees clad in red sweaters enjoyed complimentary coffee and doughnuts before a show flooded with Christmas decor, which included everything from Polish Christmas carols to the "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's "Messiah."

Cincinnati Pops' John Morris Russell - nicknamed Mr. Christmas, which is pretty legit - presents four holiday pops shows, beginning with morning gigs Thursday and Friday. Buffalo theater luminary Vincent O'Neill of Irish Classical will narrate "Twas the Night Before Christmas," and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus adds a strong local touch through the show. See the program.

...

2. EXPO Market Holiday Party, 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 617 Main St. Free to attend.

The Theater District food hall has endured changing vendors and survived the lack of a precedent in Buffalo; EXPO is going strong as 2019 approaches.

The Main Street market's six vendors - led in this instance by lone bar Gypsy Bohemian - present a holiday bonanza featuring a complimentary buffet, live music by DJ Drop D and drink specials. Known for its spacious interior and variety of offerings, EXPO is an underrated party spot.

...

3. Straight No Chaser, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Tickets range from $36 to $56 and may be purchased here.

SNC's claim to fame is a harmonious rendition of "The 12 Days of Christmas" - in which they covered Toto's "Africa" long before Weezer - that went viral eight years (!) after its initial creation.

The all-male a cappella group, born out of Indiana University, is now a popular holiday booking across the country, evident from its jam-packed touring schedule. The nine-member group's holiday sparkle meshes nicely with the historic glamour of Shea's Buffalo.

...

4. Thursday Night Terrors: "The Blob," 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. showings on Thursday, Dec. 13 at Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St., across from University at Buffalo South Campus). Tickets are $7 and available in advance here.

Let others watch "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Elf": You can boldly face "The Blob." Thursday Night Terrors' final event of the season rolls back to the 1988 remake of a 1958 film, a sci-fi story of the gelatinous, terrorizing alien that consumes everything it touches - and grows at an alarming rate.

This version was directed by Chuck Russell and stars Kevin Dillon, Shawnee Smith and Donovan Leitch Jr.

...

5. Solstice Soiree, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at The Tabernacle (211 Lafayette Ave., next to Sweet_ness7). Cost is free for GObike Buffalo members, $10 for non-members; register here.

GObike Buffalo welcomes the dawn of the winter cycling season by doling out awards from the summer, with a cash bar, light food options and merchandise also available in one of Buffalo's enticing new venues. (It will be tough to avoid trailing off mid-conversation to marvel at the beautiful murals on the walls).

Wednesday doubles as a quality opportunity to be introduced to the GObike organization, which hosts events such as the SkyRide and Biketoberfest.

...

6. Sidelines Holiday Party, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 at 189 Delaware Ave. Free to attend.

The Delaware Avenue sports bar rings in the holiday season with an early-week party. Word of complimentary food typically perks ears up, while the intriguing Minnesota-Seattle Monday Night Football clash will be shown.

Live music and a potential visit from Santa are also mentioned as reasons for attending. Take a look around Sidelines from this 2015 photo gallery.

...

7. Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens (2655 South Park Ave.), through Jan. 6. Admission is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older), $9 for students (13 years and older with ID) and $6 for kids ages 3-12.

More than 1,000 poinsettias shine inside the Botanical Gardens' holiday exhibit, with a model railway by the WNY Garden Railway Society curling around the premises of the South Park Avenue destination. Appreciate the rich colors of the tropical plant native to Mexico, which was also the subject of this 100 Things photo gallery by The News' Sharon Cantillon.

...

8. Canalside Onesie Skate, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at 44 Prime St. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Skate rental is $5. Anyone wearing a onesie receives a $1 discount.

One of the more unusual events in this December event calendar compiled by The News' Francesca Bond was Canalside's Onesie Skate, one of the few times where donning these oft-fuzzy one-pieces won't invite judgmental stares.

Plus, those who share a photo in a onesie on the Canalside Facebook page will be entered to win a ride on the zamboni. Few things make you feel more powerful than zooming about on a zamboni.

...

9. Stop, Sip and Shop with Santa, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 on Delaware Avenue between West Hazeltine and Victoria in Kenmore. Free to attend.

With holiday activities in the Elmwood Village, on Hertel Avenue and in South Buffalo last weekend, it might be easy to forget about Kenmore. But hey, we didn't forget about Kenmore.

The Kenmore Business Association's businesses will open their doors to include vendors selling jewelry, essential oils and clothing, and many of the participants are offering complimentary food or drinks. Diversified Hearing, at 2900 Delaware Ave., is the main hub for the Thursday event.

...

