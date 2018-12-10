St. Joe's hockey tops Frontier; Locals do well out of area

Connor McKendry scored twice, sophomore Sean Deakin scored his first varsity goal and Joe Fronczak stood out in goal for St. Joe’s in a 6-1 victory over Frontier in their Section VI boys hockey federation Division I game at Harbor Center.

Matt Murphy had a pair of goals and Brendan Janik made 18 saves for St. Francis in a 5-1 win over Sweet Home in a nonleague clash of Fed teams.

At the Buffalo State Arena, Hamburg triumphed over Amherst, 5-1, with Matt Walsh, Brian Comeraurer and Ryan Steiner scoring their first varsity goals while Chris Damiani and Brandon Novoa also tallied for the Bulldogs. Also at Buff State, Iroquois/Alden edged Lew-Port, 4-3, on Mitchell Carlson’s goal in OT.

In Fed Division II games at the West Seneca Rink, Kyle Haettich and Mike Velasquez scored twice each for West Seneca West in a 6-1 triumph over Williamsville East.

Grand Island played to a 1-1 tie at Plattsburgh and Kenmore East defeated Beekmantown, 2-0, in Plattsburgh.

Fed teams finished play in the Fabulous 21 Tournament at the Ice Hutch in Mount Vernon with mixed results on Sunday. Chris Cacciatore scored twice for Niagara Wheatfield in a 6-5 win over Scarsdale. Rye Town Harrison edged Lancaster, 7-6, while Rye defeated Clarence, 4-1.

Williamsville North triumphed at Saratoga, 5-0, behind the goaltending of Even Wolfson. On Saturday, North defeated Shenendehowa, 6-1.