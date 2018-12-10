SMALL, Willis P.

SMALL - Willis P. Age 91, of Irving, died December 7, 2018 at Brooks Memorial Hospital, Dunkirk, following a short illness. He was born in the Town of Hanover on October 13, 1927. Mr. Small served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked as a Welder Repair for the Ford Stamping Plant, Woodlawn, for 40 years and also owned and operated his own welding business. Son of the late Willis J. and Sara (Kinney) Small; husband of the late Olive R. (McClenathan) Small; father of Paulette Barreca, of Sheridan, Patricia (Bob Wilcox) Small, of Titusville, FL and Kathleen Small, of Bradford, MA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews; brother of the late John, David and Robert Small, "Betty" Raczka. Services are private and at the convenience of family. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Evergreen Lawn Cemetery, Town of Hanover. The family suggests memorials may be made to Sunset Bay Fire Dept., 12798 Allegany Road, Sunset Bay Irving, NY 14081. Arrangements are by Riles & Woolley Funeral Home, Forestville. Condolences made at: www.rilesandwoolleyfuneralhome.com.