RUMMELL, Brenda K. (Dawley)

December 7, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of Thomas H. Rummell; dearest mother of Kelly (Michael) Martella, Jennifer (Jeff) Mitri, Nicole (Paul) Hagan and the late Keith Rummell; loving grandmother of Kaylynn, Troy, Emily, Abigail, Casey, Lydia, Robert and Lacey; great-grandmother of James and Adrian; sister of Mary Rozell, Bryan (Mary Beth) Dawley, Nanette Dawley, Chris (Donna) Dawley, Jon (Angel) Dawley and Corey Dawley; preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Ione Dawley, and her siblings Linda, David, Tim and Barb. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) on Saturday, December 15th, from 10:30-11:30 AM (Prayer Service at 11:30 AM). Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com