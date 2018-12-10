Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 10, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Emily Dickinson, born on this date in 1830, “We turn not older with years but newer every day.”

• • •

HERITAGE AROUND US – Historian Chuck LaChiusa from Explore Buffalo is this week’s guest speaker in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The program begins at noon in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo with a Great Courses video on early Christian architecture.

Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature.

• • •

CALENDAR DATES – Women Interested in Cystic Health will hold their holiday celebration at noon Wednesday in Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. The group will be collecting toys and gifts for cystic patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital and there will be a baked goods sale. For info, call 634-5455.

The Orchard Park Women’s Club will hold its annual Christmas luncheon at noon Wednesday in the Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

• • •

BLENDING VOICES – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club, which meets monthly to promote music and group singing, will hold its third annual Christmas Singalong at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, 555 South Park Ave. near Hamburg Street.

Special guest will be fabled South Buffalo choirmaster Monsignor Leo J. McCarthy. Admission is free. Donations will be taken to benefit the Sister Celeste South Buffalo Community Table.

• • •

TIPS UP – Now that snow is in the air, the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is holding its annual free open house from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Wick Center at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Snyder.

Admission is free for an evening that includes a video covering cross-country skiing for beginning to advanced skiers, waxing clinics, displays of equipment and clothing from area ski shops, and door prizes.

The club offers free lessons to all of its members, along with weekly ski tours and weekend ski trips.

• • •

NO BARRIER – For the past few weeks, the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara, 639 Main St., Niagara Falls, has been building a Wall of Good Will, using non-perishable food items that will be donated to Community Missions for the needy. It will be completed next Sunday. Arrangements to see the wall and add more cans to it can be arranged by calling 754-2830.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Megan Hamm, Yolanda Vega, Doanne Jackson, Ginger Geoffery, Suzanne Chamberlain Bergman, Ron Henrikson, Sandy Recoon, Helen Borowicz, Jane Szachta, Alice Kick Benker, Bonnie Baginski, Cathy Piasecki, Catie Denecke, Jack Pronobis, Mary P. Sheehan, Mina Elliott, Jackie Thomas and Denise Nietopski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.