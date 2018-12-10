Share this article

Bills running back LeSean McCoy was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jets by a hamstring injury. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Report: LeSean McCoy to undergo MRI on hamstring injury

| Published | Updated

Bills running back LeSean McCoy carried just two times for 1 yard Sunday before being knocked out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Now, he's set to undergo an MRI to learn the severity of that injury, according to a report Monday morning from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the results indicate that McCoy will be considered day-to-day this week, leading into Sunday's game against Detroit.

McCoy is on pace to have the worst season of his 10-year career, with 479 yards on 145 carries. He's averaging a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry and has been outgained on the ground by rookie quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills ended Sunday's game with just one healthy running back in Marcus Murphy after both McCoy and Chris Ivory (shoulder) went out.

Jay Skurski – Jay Skurski was named one of the 10 best beat writers in the country in 2017 by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his coverage of the Bills. A Lewiston native and St. Francis High School graduate, he's got a passion for golf and strives to be a single-digit handicap.
