Report: LeSean McCoy to undergo MRI on hamstring injury

Bills running back LeSean McCoy carried just two times for 1 yard Sunday before being knocked out of the game with a hamstring injury.

Now, he's set to undergo an MRI to learn the severity of that injury, according to a report Monday morning from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the results indicate that McCoy will be considered day-to-day this week, leading into Sunday's game against Detroit.

#Bills RB LeSean McCoy, who left yesterday’s game with a hamstring injury, will have an MRI to determined the severity of it. The way it grabbed at him isn’t encouraging, but the tests will tell the story. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2018

McCoy is on pace to have the worst season of his 10-year career, with 479 yards on 145 carries. He's averaging a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry and has been outgained on the ground by rookie quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills ended Sunday's game with just one healthy running back in Marcus Murphy after both McCoy and Chris Ivory (shoulder) went out.