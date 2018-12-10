Rare red deer shot by teenage hunter in Cattaraugus County

The state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed a 16-year-old girl in Franklinville shot a nonnative red deer while hunting in late November.

The girl's family reported the shooting to authorities Nov. 23.

DEC officers confirmed the doe was a 175-pound red deer, which was apparently living in the wild. Authorities couldn't trace where it came from.

"All facilities in the area known to have red deer in captivity were contacted and accounted for," the DEC said.

Native to Europe and Asia, red deer were introduced to the United States in the 1930s and can be held in captivity.

"A loose red deer in the population is a problem because it could potentially present a disease risk to New York’s native whitetail herd, especially when the deer’s history is unknown," the DEC said. "DEC’s goal is to remove every red deer encountered."