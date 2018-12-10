Share this article

Niagara Falls man takes plea deal in violent robbery case

Published

Vintaun D. Weathers accepted a plea bargain Monday stemming from a May 18 robbery in which a man was shot in the knee at 17th Street and Pierce Avenue in the Falls.

Vintaun D. Weathers (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Weathers, 33, of South Avenue, Niagara Falls, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III promised to limit his prison sentence to four years when he returns to court Jan. 28.

Co-defendant Nyjier Scott, 20, of North Avenue, pleaded guilty Nov. 14. Both men accused the other of  having the gun. Since they were indicted as accomplices to each other, legally it didn't matter who pulled the trigger, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
