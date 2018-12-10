Niagara Falls man takes plea deal in violent robbery case

Vintaun D. Weathers accepted a plea bargain Monday stemming from a May 18 robbery in which a man was shot in the knee at 17th Street and Pierce Avenue in the Falls.

Weathers, 33, of South Avenue, Niagara Falls, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III promised to limit his prison sentence to four years when he returns to court Jan. 28.

Co-defendant Nyjier Scott, 20, of North Avenue, pleaded guilty Nov. 14. Both men accused the other of having the gun. Since they were indicted as accomplices to each other, legally it didn't matter who pulled the trigger, Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said.