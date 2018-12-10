Share this article

M&T Bank names Glenn Jackson new chief diversity officer

Glenn Jackson, chief diversity officer, M&T Bank (provided photo)

M&T Bank has named Glenn Jackson as its new chief diversity officer.

Jackson, 41, succeeds Carl Jordan, who is retiring after 32 years at M&T, including serving as chief diversity officer since early 2016.

Jackson had served as chief operating officer and senior director of programs at Buffalo Promise Neighborhood, a school-based initiative, led by M&T, to combat poverty on the East Side. He grew up in Depew, graduated from Harvard University, and came to M&T in 1999 through the bank's Management Development Program, which hires and develops rising managers.

