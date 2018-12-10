Share this article

Man attacked with bottle at Buffalo gas station

A 22-year-old man was struck in the face with a bottle at a Buffalo gas station on Sunday night, according to a police report.

The attack happened near the corner of William Street and Michigan Avenue at about 11 p.m.

The victim, who was transported to Buffalo General Medical Center, told police two males attacked him and then fled the area in a green sedan, according to the report.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
