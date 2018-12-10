Lucy Dacus to perform at the 9th Ward

Indie musician Lucy Dacus will return to Buffalo for a show at 7 p.m. March 12 in the 9th Ward @ Babeville.

The confessional singer-songwriter is coming off a career year that not only saw her drop an acclaimed sophomore album in "Historian," but also release the debut EP from her much buzzed -about super group boygenius.

Consisting of fellow rising songwriters Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, the trio's self-titled effort has been featured on countless best-of lists as the year reaches a close.

Hushed English folk singer Fenne Lily will open the show along with New York City artist Mal Blum.

Advance tickets are $15 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 887-987-6487.