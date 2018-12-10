Letter: Why can’t Buffalo sparkle all over?

Driving around downtown Buffalo is such a glorious sight: KeyBank Arena, 716 restaurant and Canalside are just a few of the beautiful structures in this city.

Gazing around the area, many would say to themselves, “Such an awesome job of the upkeep here. Not a piece of litter in sight!”

Yet once you travel down streets like Broadway, Sycamore or Genesee the marvelous scenery dissipates. Sights of litter roams the streets and old furniture that has missed garbage day on many occasions looms. Debris and garbage have replaced the grass that once existed in the fields of empty lots.

Such an eyesore, even though downtown Buffalo has all of these amazing sights to offer. Why is uptown Buffalo ridden with this tragic mess? Could the same efforts to keep our marvelous Canalside and downtown Buffalo be cast on the urban areas as well?

There should at least be trash cans attached to light poles on every corner post and picked up on garbage day. Something must be done soon to restore the beauty to all of Buffalo, not just the downtown region. Let’s not wait until Earth Day to clean up our act.

Lynnaisa C. Knight

Buffalo