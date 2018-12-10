Letter: Use technology to get illegal drivers off road

Every day in the paper I read about someone being arrested after being pulled over by police. No drivers license, suspended license, revoked license, no insurance. No one does anything about this.

Their license may have been suspended for DWI three or four times and they continue to drive. Accidents, bodily harm, property damage and they continue to drive.

Why don’t we at least try to stop this from continuing. With the technology we have today, surely there is an answer. You and I get into our cars with our legal driving license in our wallet. If someone could come up with a way to insert our license into the dash before we turn the key, to make sure the license is legal, this would help.

If the license was suspended or revoked the car would not start. A fingerprint would be easier and more useful, but not everyone’s prints are on file.

Also, by putting your license into a slot for approval from the DMV the police would be notified if there are any outstanding warrants.

Gary Lewinski

Strykersville