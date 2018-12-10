Letter: Trump’s climate denial puts whole world at risk

A recent writer to The News expresses her concern about the crisis looming as the world’s climate undergoes disastrous changes, and I could not agree more strongly.

However, I find it more than a little disingenuous when she remarks that “our federal government has been in denial or paralysis” over the problem.

The only reason for this lack of concern by our government is President Donald Trump. It is Trump who has consistently referred to climate change as a hoax.

He has told us on many occasions that he does not believe the scientists, as if belief in scientific reality is a matter of choice. It was Trump who unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord against all advice and universal agreement.

Of all the hateful and tragic errors made by Trump, this may ultimately prove to be the most catastrophic – condemning the entire world to a future filled with pain and dismay.

Paul Tenser

Buffalo