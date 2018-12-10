Letter: Stopping pledge payments only hurts worthy causes

After recently sending in my annual pledge to “Upon this Rock,” I was reading in The Buffalo News about some Catholics who were refusing to make their pledge payments unless Bishop Richard Malone resigns. Connecting the bishop’s resignation to a person’s contribution is not the way to go.

Our Catholic diocese certainly needs the financial support of all it’s members. But finances do not “drive” the church. I believe the gospel message should.

But the church has failed miserably in this regard with the sexual abuse of young people by sinful priests. The help and support of these victims must be a top priority for the church. In addition, the bishop must make significant changes in the diocese to prevent this from ever happening again.

We must continue though, to support the good work of our church. As stewards, we believe that all we have is from God. We have the responsibility to share the gifts that God has given us and graciously support institutions that carry out the gospel message. “Upon this Rock,” does just that.

The funds go to the many needs of our diocese whose purpose is to support and carry put the mission of the gospel. Let’s print some of the good things that Catholic Church does. The good work of “Upon this Rock” is one of them.

Ed Knab

Williamsville