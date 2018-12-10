Letter: Security cams are useless without enforcement

The NFTA is conducting public meetings on extending light rail into the suburbs. Living in Buffalo and watching the city’s precipitous decent into drug abuse I caution against such a reckless venture.

Recently I used the Metro Rail system and upon walking up from track level to street level I found myself in the presence of three individuals who were smoking crack while a crazed woman was ranting and raving incoherently.

This occurred inside the Metro Rail station where there are supposedly functioning security cams. But alas there was no sign of any NFTA security or Buffalo police. I had to wait for a connecting bus for another 20 minutes and there was still no police action forthcoming and the drug addicts continued their debauchery unabated.

The Buffalo police are preparing to mount body cameras on every officer, while the city has already mounted “body cameras” on practically every street light. Added to this are all the security cameras inside the Metro Rail system and still there are rampant signs of bureaucratic indifference throughout the system.

This all reminds me of an old Chinese proverb that stated, “You can’t wake a person who is pretending to be asleep.” All of these public meetings are doing just that with the obvious futile results.

Matthew R. Powenski

Buffalo