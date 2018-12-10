Letter: My View depicts nuns in an unfair manner

I am very sorry Bob O’Connor, (Nov. 14, “My View”) was so traumatized by a nun who mercilessly beat him with a wooden pointer in a Catholic School.

He tried hard to cover his bitter tirade with a poor pretense at being witty. What was absolutely clear was his total lack of respect for the Catholic faith. He demeaned the tenants and rules, those who teach it and even managed to mock God’s own creation of heaven andhell, as if it were a joke. He also had a weird and ugly way of perceiving the nuns; poor things, locked away in the convent after doing their daily duty.

My experience was vastly different. The nuns I had helped a number of students who were having difficulties in a subject after school.

Many times during this interaction, we learned some real life lessons, like how to help and treat a classmate who had epileptic seizures, as well as respond with kindness to our new German-speaking classmate.

Throughout my ten years in Catholic School, only two boys got their knuckles hit with a ruler. They deserved it. Plain and simple.

The priests who enlightened O’Connor about heaven and hell was merely informing him of his choices.

You alone determine your fate for all eternity, not the priest. It is also Catholic teaching that a priest has the power to forgive sins, even if he himself is a sinner and it is a fact that a priest blessing is “God’s blessing” that descends upon us.

My Christian understanding is that pride and non-forgiveness is God’s priority that calls down his wrath, something we all must be careful about.

Karen Flumerfeldt

Elma