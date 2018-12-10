Letter: My View captured early Catholic life

I want to write this letter in support of Bob O’Connor’s My View column about growing up Catholic. The letter to the editor on Nov. 22 that chastised O’Connor’s view was off base.

Bob’s column was a humorous, satirical barb about growing up Catholic in the 1950s-’70s. I thought it was absolutely hilarious in his recounting his life as a young boy growing up in the faith.

I, too, am a Catholic who grew up in the same era. I took no offense to Bob’s “My View.”

The letter writer who complained was not a young boy in that time who experienced the “wrath of the penguin.” They were tough as nails, but they helped infuse some character, humility and reverence in a bunch of pre-teen and teenage boys. Lord knows, we all needed it.

Larry Schiro

Williamsville