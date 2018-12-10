Letter: Lawyers are the winners in diocese settlement payouts

This week we learned of the initial awards for the sexual abuse victims who submitted claims through the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo’s Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program.

One such settlement was a $400,000 award to a South Carolina woman who said she was sexually abused by a priest when she was a teenager during the 1980s.

This program was billed as a way to help bring closure to the victims after decades of silence on their abuse and mismanagement by the Buffalo Diocese. In the end, however, the real winners are the attorneys – both out-of-town and local – who are receiving the standard one-third cut of any award received and the diocese itself.

Several of these “victim advocates” flew into Buffalo last spring and signed many victims to the standard one-third retainer agreements found in personal injury cases.

The percentage is more than fair for personal injury attorneys that work for years to settle or take a case to trial, but these vultures swooped in, assisted victims in filling out a few sheets of paper publically available on the diocesan website and waited eight months for their pretty payday.

Lawyers like Berry Covert who represented clients that received high six-figure settlements like the South Carolina woman are going to the bank cashing their checks worth over $150,000.

Established to give victims the illusion of closure, the real benefactors of the IRCP are the lawyers who get an easy payout and the diocese, which gets to prevent an onslaught of debilitating lawsuits that could bankrupt the local church if the state’s Child Victims Act is passed in 2019.

Justin Zieziula

Elma