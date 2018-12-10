Letter: International affairs funds help make our world safer

The White House has indicated it would like to cut funds for the International Affairs Budget and programs that improve living conditions for the world’s poor. But why cut funds when assisting the world’s poor actually makes the world a safer place?

According to various U.S. soldiers, poor countries are a breeding ground for terrorists. Generals have stated that aid to poor countries actually strengthens our allies and fights the spread of poverty, disease, terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

There has been a pattern when food prices increase drastically, millions can end up in poverty, causing riots and instability in that region, which leads to more violence.

Less than 1 percent of the federal budget goes towards foreign aid. Call your congressmen and congresswomen (easily found at borgenproject.org) to prevent cuts to an already small International Affairs Budget.

We cannot afford to lose the progress we have already made where the global population of those living in poverty finally fell below 10 percent.

Teela Gajewski

Buffalo