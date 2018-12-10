Letter: Environmentalists cry wolf over climate change ‘crisis’

So I see that the global warming catastrophists are at it again. Without a single correct prediction dating back past the ’70s they are now warning that if we don’t cut our economy drastically now, we risk losing 10 percent of the economy by century’s end.

The fact is that we are being misled by capitalists in environmentalist clothing. I don’t have anything against capitalism as long as it’s honestly employed, but that’s not the case here.

For example, according to federal campaign finance reports, Bernie Sanders’ campaign spent $297,685.50 on private jets in October 2017. If he had flown coach with us, his people, just think how much carbon he would have saved – not to mention how that money could have been used for environmental causes.

Al Gore spent $8,875,000 on a gated ocean-view villa on 1½ acres even though he is supposedly convinced that sea levels are going to rise enough to wipe out the coastal regions.

It really doesn’t sound like any of the aforementioned are as of yet convinced that the earth is at a tipping point.

If you are still convinced that the future of the planet hangs in the balance, get rid of your tablet, smart device and computer and get off Facebook and Twitter now.

Setting aside the mining activities required to obtain the lithium for the batteries, just think of the volumes of coal that need to be burned to power all those chargers.

Then think of all the energy wasted powering the massive server farms that are the social network. Or you can face the fact that the earth’s climate has always and will always change and compared to solar and volcanic activity, our influence on the climate is insignificant.

Andy Boyer

Kenmore