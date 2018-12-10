Letter: Climate protection act would cost ratepayers

A recent guest editorial made some bold claims about how New York’s businesses and ratepayers feel about the proposed Climate and Community Protection Act (Another Voice: Energy policies can be pro-business, pro-environment, Nov. 29). On behalf of Unshackle Upstate, a nonpartisan coalition representing thousands of businesses and taxpayers across upstate New York, I write to ask a key question that the authors did not address – what will the CCPA cost energy ratepayers?

The reality is this legislation – which would mandate that all energy in New York State be generated by renewables – would significantly increase the already sky-high energy costs that most businesses and ratepayers face. A 2013 study by researchers at Stanford and Cornell found that achieving 100 percent renewable energy in the state by 2030 would cost more than $380 billion.

Upstate New York’s families and businesses simply cannot afford to pay billions more each year in energy costs.

Renewable energy is an important part of our energy portfolio and New York has many programs to help the industry. These efforts, however, should not come at the expense of viable energy sources, like natural gas, which serve businesses and households today, and do not rely on state subsidies for sustainability.

Despite what the authors claim, I have never heard an upstate business or a household ask for higher utility bills. But energy ratepayers need to know that the Climate and Community Protection Act will mean paying more for energy.

Michael Kracker

Executive Director, Unshackle Upstate

Buffalo