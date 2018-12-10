Letter: Catholic school column told it like it was

Really? A recent writer lambasted Bob O’Connor for his column about the “good old days” at a Catholic grammar school. Please don’t listen to her, Bob! We all look forward to your funny and light-hearted submissions.

I, and my four siblings, went to parochial schools for 12 years. We know how those nuns were and it’s just fun to share those stories. And, yes, we all know that there were wonderful, dear sisters whose job was to teach and enlighten, but, trust me, every school had those few that struck fear into our little souls.

So, writer, lighten up and let Bob continue to tell it like it was.

Jess Cronenberger

West Seneca