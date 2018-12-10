Letter: Canalside skating rink needs more open hours

This ice skater has been a Canalside rink season pass holder since Day One. Not this year. Canalside shrank the skating schedule yet again. Now, there are exactly zero hours scheduled for weekday lunchtime public skating sessions.

Passersby, downtown workers and other taxpayers can admire the pretty, slippery thing on Mondays and Tuesdays, all day, and Wednesdays through Fridays until 3 p.m., but no one is allowed to actually play on its lovely surface during those hours.

Imagine visiting a public beach on a sweltering summer day and a sign confronts you: “No Swimming: No Lifeguard on Duty.” Maddening. Unacceptable. Completely avoidable.

Face facts: Canalside rink needs to be run as a not-for-profit operation to best serve the public.

This year, how about if the nice folks at Be My Guest give us all the gift of an expanded public skating schedule? Perhaps funds from BlueCross BlueShield sponsorship could be diverted to subsidize more hours of access to healthy activity?

At least, open every weekday between noon and 3, so lunch-time skaters and old folks like me can enjoy a skate, without getting run over by the after school crowd.

Marty J. Walters

Derby