LASK, Helen V. (Decker)

December 9, 2018, age 99, beloved wife of the late Daniel D. Lask; dear mother of Donna (Robert) Kaminska and Judith (Jeffrey) Lowes; loving grandmother of Robin (Jeffrey) Donlon, Darryl (Ashley) Kaminska, Alison (Colin) Thompson, Claire (Jacob) West, Megan Lowes, Kevin Lowes and the late Steven Lowes; great-grandmother of Brent, Sean, Leah, Dylan, Preston, Trevor and Henry; sister-in-law of Irene (late Robert) Lask and Susan (late Frederick) Lask; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by five siblings. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, December 11, 2018 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (Corner Parker). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at Blessed Sacrament Church 263 Claremont Ave., Kenmore at 9:30 AM. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Family and friends invited. (Everyone please assemble at church) Helen's family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their loving care over the past few years. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.