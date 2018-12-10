Labor, officials urge New Era Cap to save Derby plant

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Assemblyman Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, joined labor leaders Monday outside New Era Cap headquarters on Delaware Avenue in a bid to persuade the company to reconsider closing its manufacturing plant in Derby.

Company officials a month ago announced plans to close the plant, with 219 workers, in March.

Up to 4 million caps a year now manufactured in Derby will be made by a third party in China, while a smaller number of caps – manufactured for Major League Baseball players – will be produced at New Era's plant in Miami.

Poloncarz said government officials were denied an opportunity to talk New Era company officials out of their plans, since there was no warning.

"No, they did not approach us before they made the decision," Poloncarz said, after Monday's rally.

"I have sat down with (New Era CEO) Chris Koch and some of his senior leadership since then, and said we stand ready, willing and able to assist them. It's clear, based on those conversations, that they were not intending to keep the facility open, but we still call on them to do that," Poloncarz said.

He said the aim of the rally was to call on New Era's leadership to work with the county, state and Town of Evans to keep the plant open and save the jobs of employees who work there.

Ryan, after the rally, said an additional goal was to get the community to recognize how important those 219 jobs are to the local economy.

"New Era Cap is the sweet spot that we want, with real high-tech design work for an international company, coupled with a high-skilled manufacturing workforce. So, it's a really important component of our economy and we're trying to work with New Era to help them to become a better community partner and also to realize how important these jobs are to Western New York," Ryan said.

He said the state may be interested in offering New Era incentives to stay, such as a package that could include low-cost power and additional state-funded training for New Era employees.

Richard Lipsitz of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, who attended the rally, said the rally was to draw the community's attention to New Era turning its back on the community where the company was built.

"If something can happen between the government and the company that helps them stay here, of course, we're going to be very pleased about that, but the fact is, they told us they're making money. Other than that, they don't want to produce the product in a union company," Lipsitz said.

Poloncarz said he anticipates the county will engage in more conversations with New Era officials.

"Our door is open and I hope that they will entertain walking through it, and working towards an equitable solution to keep these jobs here in Erie County," he said.