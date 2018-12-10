Judge to sentence Kaloyeros, architect of Cuomo's upstate projects

A federal probation officer recommends that Alain Kaloyeros – once billed as upstate New York's economic savior, but now a convicted felon – be sent to prison for four years for masterminding a bid-rigging scheme that steered hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts to politically favored contractors.

But lawyers for the former SUNY Polytechnic chief, who was convicted in July of two counts of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud related to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Buffalo Billion economic development effort, say he should go to prison for no more than four to 10 months.

U.S. District Court Judge Valerie E. Caproni will consider those two opposing arguments at Kaloyeros' sentencing hearing in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

And while it's difficult to know exactly what Caproni will do, she dropped a hint last week when she sentenced Buffalo developer Louis P. Ciminelli to two years and four months in prison for his role in the bid-rigging scheme.

Ciminelli is "less culpable" than Kaloyeros, she said.

In other words, Caproni may well impose a tougher sentence on Kaloyeros – which seems to be just what prosecutors want.

While the pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office has not been made public, Kaloyeros' lawyers referred to it in their court filing, and prosecutors agreed with its overall conclusion that the former SUNY Polytechnic chief should serve prison time, and plenty of it.

"The government respectfully submits that the defendant should be sentenced principally to a substantial term of imprisonment," Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in his sentencing letter to Caproni.

Berman noted that federal sentencing guidelines, taking into account what Kaloyeros did and how much it likely cost state taxpayers, call for a sentence of somewhere between 11 1/4 and 14 years.

Even the prosecutors said that's too much.

"A sentence below the applicable guidelines range is warranted in this case," Berman said, citing a federal statute on sentencing that allows judges to take into account factors beyond the guidelines, such as "the history and characteristics of the defendant."

Kaloyeros, now 62, made history up until his arrest in 2016. He transformed SUNY Polytechnic from an academic backwater to an economic engine that made Albany a center for the nanotechnology industry.

He aimed to make Buffalo and Syracuse high-tech showcases, too – but then federal agents found that he was steering money from Cuomo's Buffalo Billion endeavor to companies owned by Ciminelli and other contributors to the governor's campaigns.

"From approximately 2013 through 2015, Kaloyeros engaged in a scheme to rig and corrupt the process leading to New York State-funded construction contracts worth more than $850 million," Berman wrote.

"It was Kaloyeros who came up with the plan" to draw up bid specifications that only certain developers could meet, Berman said in his sentencing recommendation. "It was Kaloyeros who sat at his computer and drafted the fraudulent language."

In doing so, Kaloyeros cheated other companies that tried to bid on the RiverBend project in Buffalo, which Ciminelli's company built, as well as those that bid on state projects in Syracuse. In addition, the prosecutor said, Kaloyeros hurt state taxpayers by ensuring they didn't get the best deals possible.

Adding it all up, Berman said Kaloyeros earned a stiff sentence.

"It is critical that the court send a message to those individuals entrusted with the power and purse strings of the state that they cannot use that authority to benefit themselves and their criminal partners with impunity," Berman wrote.

Attorneys for Kaloyeros are pushing the judge to take an entirely different approach.

"Alain respectfully requests that the court consider alternatives to incarceration and impose a sentence at the low end of the current guidelines range of four to 10 months," Kaloyeros' lawyers said in their court filing on his sentencing.

They argued that the probation officer who recommended a four-year term for Kaloyeros misread the federal sentencing guidelines to project a longer term for the former SUNY Polytechnic chief than he ought to serve.

The probation officer took into account potential losses suffered by the state thanks to the bid-rigging scheme Kaloyeros masterminded – but his lawyers said those losses are purely speculative.

"Any loss was minimal," they said.

In addition, Kaloyeros deserves "a dramatic downward departure" in his sentence because the sentencing guidelines overstate the seriousness of his offense, his lawyers said.

"The fact that Alain neither expected to nor did personally profit from the offense conduct is a significant mitigating factor," they added.

Lastly, attorneys for Kaloyeros stressed that he led an exemplary life before his arrest, which is one reason that even the Probation Office said he doesn't deserve the prison term of more than a decade called for under the strictest reading of the sentencing guidelines.

"Alain is a self-made man, generous and devoted to his family," Kaloyeros' legal team wrote. "He has lost his career and his income. He is not a danger to society and his conviction has already sent a powerful message throughout the state."