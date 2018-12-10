Jeff Miers’ Gigs of the Week: Lindsey Stirling, Willie Nile, M.O.B.

A plethora of worthwhile holiday-themed concerts are coming your way, and even if you aren’t the type to sit around watching Hallmark Christmas movies or listening to nothing but holiday music from Thanksgiving forward, you’ll find something here worth kicking your inner Scrooge to the curb for.

Lindsey Stirling, the wunderkind violinist who has unabashedly mashed genres together since first emerging as an also-ran on “America’s Got Talent” – where the likes of Piers Morgan and Sharon Osborne told her she was good, but not good enough – will have the last laugh as she headlines a sold-out Dec. 15 show at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Proceeds from this show are being donated to Ronald McDonald House, which provides housing for families with seriously ill children in Western New York. If you were savvy enough to grab a ticket when they first went on sale in September, bring an unopened toy and you’ll be eligible to win an autographed Yamaha violin from Lindsey, and free lessons from Buffalo Suzuki Strings.

Willie Nile’s holiday homecoming shows are always spirited, sweaty and soulful affairs, and this year is sure to continue that tradition, because Nile has been on an uninterrupted creative roll since the 1999 release of his epic “Beautiful Wreck of the World” album. Since that time, Nile has released seven long-players of striking invention and relevancy, as well as an inspired collection of Bob Dylan interpretations, the awesome “Positively Bob.” Nile and his band of road warriors will be playing tunes from throughout the journeyman songwriter’s 30-plus year career, with an emphasis on tunes from this year’s “Children of Paradise” collection. (If the Grammys were still credible, they might have thrown this one into the Best Rock Album category, but as we know, they’re not, and they didn’t.) Nile & His Band, with James Maddock, play 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Tickets are $25 (townballroom.com).

The annual Musicians of Buffalo (M.O.B.) Christmas Party finds Maestro Billy Sheehan coming back home to join guitarist Bobby Lebel and singer Jessie Galante for an evening of holiday-themed tunes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.). Each year, the gang earmarks proceeds from the event for a worthy local foundation. In past years, the Sportsmen’s Americana Foundation has benefited from M.O.B. largess. This year, Robby Takac’s Music is Art Foundation will receive that honor. Tickets are $25 to $45 (box office, ticketmaster.com).