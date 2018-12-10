Jamestown man accused of beating woman who was transported by Mercy Flight

A Chautauqua County man faces a felony assault charge after a woman was taken by Mercy Flight Sunday night from the Town of Hanover to Erie County Medical Center, according to authorities.

Kenneth L. Monture, 41, of Jamestown, was charged with second-degree assault after the female victim was seriously injured in an attack around 11 p.m. at an unspecified location in Hanover, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Monture, who was accused of punching and kicking the victim, was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim's condition was not available Monday morning.