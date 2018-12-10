Hozier announces Shea's Buffalo engagement

Hozier's latest batch of tour dates will include a local stop at 8 p.m. March 10 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.).

The Irish soul-rocker returned earlier this fall with the EP "Nina Cried Power," the first collection of new music from the musician since dropping his hugely successful debut in 2014. The four-track release features a collaboration with gospel icon Mavis Staples.

The new tour will be in support of his yet-to-be-announced sophomore release. The record's first single "Movement" was shared in November.

Tickets, from $39.50 to $59.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 through the box office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.