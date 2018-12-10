Home of the Week: Do-it-herself Christmas decor

Two years ago, empty-nesters Pamela and Ray Witte moved from their two-story home in the Northtowns to a ranch-style home closer to the Southtowns.

The Buffalo News recently reached out to Pamela Witte, a longtime interior designer and member of the Interior Design Association of Western New York.

Here is how she described their home and her approach to decorating for Christmas in their new place for our Home of the Week online feature:

“After raising our children in a four-bedroom Colonial, my husband and I decided it was time to downsize to a ranch-style home. Ending up close to the Southtowns wasn’t in the plan but it was the best thing we ever did.

“I help people all the time with downsizing. So, it was time I put all my experience to good use for myself. Or, to put it another way, it was time to clean 33 years of junk out of the basement and move!

“All my folk art decorations that went well in our old Colonial did not fit well with this newer, more modern home, so it gave me an excuse to make some new Christmas decorations.

“Adding lots of berries, ribbon, ornaments, and sparkly stuff to plain garland is really the way to go. For most of the decorations, I shop at the discount stores locally, although I did splurge on MacKenzie-Childs ribbon.

“I enjoy painting and sewing so it’s really fun to make just about all my decorations for Christmas,” she said.

