GLYNN - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Shine)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 9, 2018, beloved wife of Thomas P. Glynn; devoted mother of Beth (Paul) Lipinoga, Peggy Glynn, Michael (Janet) Glynn, the late Timothy Glynn and the late Patrick Glynn; cherished grandmother of David (Jen) Lipinoga and Brian (Megan) Lipinoga; cherished great-grandmother of five; loving daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Shine; dear sister of Dennis Shine, the late Thomas Shine and the late Edward Shine; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Friday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com