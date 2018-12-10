1. Portville girls volleyball: It was a close call between the now two-time defending state Class C champions and unblemished, first-time football champion CSP. While 13-0 is hard to ignore, the only two teams to beat the Panthers in 45 matches were two of the top Class AA teams in New York (state runner-up Victor and Section VI runner-up Clarence). That's pretty impressive. The Panthers also ended St. Mary's seven-year reign as the No. 1 small school/unofficial overall No. 1 team in the area. ...
1. Portville girls volleyball: While Portville lost to Clarence, it did beat eventual Class AA sectional champion Orchard Park. The Panthers also beat Monsignor Martin runner-up Sacred Heart, Long Island Section XI Class B runner-up and perennial state power John Glenn and two other large Rochester-area schools. The Panthers won all nine of their playoff matches via sweep to capture their fourth state championship in five years.
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama football: The Wolfpack went wire-to-wire as the stateu2019s top-ranked team in Class D. They'd had the target on their back since September and answered the bell each week. Since their division only had four teams, that meant three in-season rematches u2013 which usually doesn't happen. It was a unique challenge, but one the fourth-year-merged program conquered.
2. Clymer/Sherman/Panama football: CSP meeded to beat two-time defending Section VI champion and state runner-up Maple Grove three times u2013 the last time in the sectional final. It crushed a pair of state-ranked No. 2 teams, Alexander and Tioga, in the state tournament quarterfinals and semifinals. And then, the Wolfpack earned championship glory by beating Moriah at the Carrier Dome.
3. Clarence boys soccer: After spending time ranked in the USA Today poll and as state No. 1, the Red Devils came within a win of becoming the first Section VI Class AA champion to ever win a state title in the sport. The Red Devils captured their third consecutive Section VI championship and eighth in 10 years.
4. West Seneca East football: The 50th anniversary season in Trojans history wound up being perhaps the program's best. Coach Jim Maurino's team captured its first sectional title since 1981 en route to its first state final. The Trojans snapped rival West Seneca West's 24-game winning streak in sectional title game.
5. Nichols girls soccer: The Vikings avenged their only regular-season loss by defeating St. Mary's in the Monsignor Martin championship game to repeat as playoff champion. Itu2019s Nichols' first title repeat since its streak of five straight postseason championships ended in 2011. The Vikings also defeated eventual Section VI Class AA champion Clarence during a 19-win season in which they finished as state Catholic runner-up for the fourth time in program history.
6. Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball: It was a season of firsts for the state runner-up Falcons as they broke through to win the Section VI Class A championship. They followed that by winning their first state quarterfinal match to reach the state Final Four for the first time.
7. Williamsville North field hockey: The Spartans went as far as they could go without achieving the ultimate victory during a 19-2 season under first-year coach Jess Rys. They won their fourth consecutive Section VI Class A championship and went on to win a state quarterfinal on the road to earn the right to play in state semifinal and championship games on their home field. They reached the final, but they came up short of their first state since 2010.
8. Clarence girls soccer: Another great season for the Red Devils, who not only won their sixth consecutive Section VI Class AA championship but also reached their fifth straight state Final Four.
9. East Aurora boys soccer: The Blue Devils reached the state semifinal before suffering their only loss during a 20-win season. They won clash of defending champions against Lackawanna in the Section VI B-1 final and took home their seventh sectional title in eight seasons.
10. Barker field hockey: The Raiders won their third sectional title in five seasons and reached the state Final Four for first time since 2013 in a 17-4 season.
High Honors: Cleveland Hill football. The Golden Eagles strung together a 10-game winning streak for the second straight season only to lose again in heartbreak fashion in the state semifinals.
High Honors: East Auorora/Holland golf. EA/Holland ended Orchard Park's lengthy run as ECIC Team Tournament champion.
High Honors: den boys volleyball. A state championship repeat was not to be, but the Raiders made it back to the state Final Four.
High Honors: Nardin girls golf. Nardin snapped Sacred Heart's 57-match winning streak during the season and capped it by ending Sharks' long reign as Monsignor Martin champions.
High Honors: Panama girls volleyball. The Panthers fell in state Class D championship match for the second straight year. However, that's still three consecutive title-game appearances for the program that won states in 2016.
High Honors: St. Joe's boys soccer. The Marauders won their second straight Monsignor Martin playoff championship u2013 their third in a five-year stretch.
High Honors: St. Francis football. The Red Raiders ended Canisius' two-year reign as Monsignor Martin champions to reach state Catholic final for the second time in program history.
Honorable mentions, continued: Grand Island boys volleyball, Lafayette boys soccer, Lancaster football, Lew-Port boys soccer (pictured), Lew-Port girls soccer, Lockport boys volleyball, Maple Grove cross country, Maple Grove girls soccer, Nardin cross country, Newfane cross country, Niagara Wheatfield golf.
Honorable mentions, continued: Orchard Park swimming, Orchard Park tennis, Pioneer field hockey, Pioneer football, Pioneer/Holland cross country, Randolph boys soccer, Sacred Heart swimming, St. Joe's cross country, St. Joe's golf, St. Maryu2019s boys soccer, St. Mary's golf, St. Mary's girls soccer, Southwestern boys soccer.
Honorable mentions, continued: North Collin boys soccer (pictured), North Collins girls soccer, Olean girls soccer, Olean girls volleyball, Orchard Park golf.
Honorable mentions, continued: Southwestern football, West Seneca West cross country, West Seneca West football, Williamsville East boys soccer, Williamsville East girls soccer (pictured).
