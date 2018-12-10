Subscribe Today
Home of the Week: Do-it-herself Christmas decor
The Christmas tree is near the entrance of the main living space.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
A closeup of the top of the tree, accented with MacKenzie-Childs ribbon and peacock feathers. The color scheme matches the cobalt blue, gold and cream window treatments.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
Pamela Witte painted the napkin holder on a tabletop display in the kitchen.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
The dining room has two trees flanking the buffet.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
The great room.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
Pamela Witte made the stockings using leftover fabric from decorating their home.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
She painted the Santa on the porch; the illuminated tree came from Big Lots.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
Pamela Witte also embellished the wreath on their door with small ornaments from Big Lots and ribbon.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
She made little mouse ornaments using leftover clay from another project.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
Another mouse ornament.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
Winter owls and garland adorn the mantel.
Photo courtesy Pamela and Ray Witte
Photo:
1
/ 12
Monday, December 10, 2018
Pamela and Ray Witte downsized to a ranch-style home a couple years ago. Here is how it looks decorated for Christmas.
Recent Galleries
