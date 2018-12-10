The history behind Hodge Liquor, a family-run store since 1933
Third-generation owner James Pepe and his daughter Kim Pepe stand by a life-size cutout of store founder Anthony Pepe inside Hodge Liquor on Elmwood Avenue.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Hodge Liquor marks 85 years of business at 463 Elmwood Ave.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The original license from the State Liquor Authority for Hodge Beverage Corp. Note the date: Dec. 5, 1933, one day before Prohibition was officially repealed.
Photo courtesy of the Pepe Family
The Windsor Menu2019s Shop, to the far right, joins Wrightu2019s Delicatessen, Guest House Restaurant, Blue Bird gift shop and Hodge Liquor in forming the corner of Elmwood and Hodge circa 1950.
Photo courtesy of the Pepe Family
Dec. 6, 1933: The first day of business for Hodge Beverage Corp. Pictured behind the counter is owner Anthony Pepe with his son Alphonse Pepe to his left.
Photo courtesy of the Pepe Family
The original storefront depicted on April 5, 1934, four months after owner Anthony Pepe founded the store in December 1933.
Photo courtesy of the Pepe Family
A transaction (circa 1940) at Hodge Liquor with proprietor Anthony Pepe.
Photo courtesy of the Pepe Family
Alphonse Pepe, son of the founder, shows off the store's stock of French red Bordeaux from 1960 and earlier.
Photo courtesy of the Pepe Family
Brothers Albert Pepe, left, and Pascal Pepe in 1965 hold up the finest French red Burgandy wine. Romanee-Conti is the most sought-after French red, according to James Pepe, current owner. La Tache, to the right, is a sibling.
