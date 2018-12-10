Evans Bank donates $250,000 to support two charter schools

Evans Bank will donate $250,000 to support two charter schools, Buffalo Collegiate Charter School and Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School.

Each school will receive $125,000 to support after-school and summer programs for two years. Both schools are part of a program called Building Excellent Schools, a national organization involved in the founding of more than 120 charter schools.

"It is an investment in a model that we hope will help to raise the bar for education in this community and in turn, better the community as a whole," said David J. Nasca, Evans' president and CEO.

Evans Bank committed to donate $500,000 to three community initiatives. The bank has already committed $200,000 to a United Way program, and the recipient of the final $50,000 has been chosen and will be announced in the next few weeks, according to the bank.